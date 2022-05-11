Debinha won the Challenge Cup MVP award last year too. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Brazil's Debinha collected her second straight National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Challenge Cup MVP honors on Tuesday, after leading the North Carolina Courage to their first title in the standalone tournament.

The midfielder recorded goals in five straight matches during the tournament and an assist in Saturday's 2-1 final over the Washington Spirit.

Spirit players Ashley Hatch and Ashley Sanchez were second and third in MVP voting, respectively.

Compatriot Kerolin was previously named Player of the Final, a positive sign for the Brazil national team ahead of women's World Cup qualifiers this summer.

The pair featured in Brazil's two most recent friendlies, battling to a 1-1 draw with Spain and beating Hungary 3-1 last month.

The NWSL also announced its all-tournament team with the Courage picking up three nods through Debinha, Abby Ecreg and Carson Pickett. OL Reign had four players on the list with Rose Lavelle, Alana Cook, Sofia Huerta and Phallon Tullis-Joyce making the team.

Spirit's Hatch, Sanchez and Trinity Rodman helped to make up the final XI alongside Kansas City Current's Kristen Hamilton.

The NWSL's 10th regular season started on April 29 and runs until late October.