Erling Haaland has expressed disappointment with his goalscoring record despite netting a hat trick in Norway's 5-1 win against Gibraltar in a World Cup qualifier.

Haaland, 21, has contributed 12 goals in 15 appearances during his short international career while scoring six goals in five matches for Borussia Dortmund this season.

However, following Norway's emphatic victory on Tuesday, the striker told TV2: "I do not score enough goals.

"I'm close to one goal [per game] on average. I personally think that I should have had more goals than matches."

When asked whether he had his sights set on breaking Jorgen Juve's men's record of 33 goals for Norway, Haaland replied: "You can probably imagine what I am working towards."

Norway are level on points with Group G leaders Netherlands for World Cup qualification and will face a trip to Turkey on Thursday.

Haaland will look to score in his fourth consecutive international fixture after goals against Latvia, Netherlands and Gilbratar.

Norway are looking to qualifying for the World Cup for the first time since 1998.