          Ada Hegerberg included in Norway Women's Euro squad after fall-out

          9:32 AM ET
          • Reuters

          Forward Ada Hegerberg will play her first major international tournament in five years at the upcoming Women's Euros after she was included in Norway's 23-player squad on Tuesday.

          Hegerberg, who plays for French club Olympique Lyonnais, quit the national team in 2017 because of a dispute with the Norwegian Football Federation over the treatment of women's football in the country. The federation's attempts to break the impasse failed.

          The 2018 women's Ballon d'Or winner, however, returned to the team for their 2023 World Cup qualifiers in April, scoring a hat-trick on her return.

          She also helped Lyon win the Women's Champions League in May after spending almost two years on the sidelines with a serious knee injury.

          Norway are in Group A at the Euros along with hosts England, Austria and Northern Ireland.

          The 16-team event will be held from July 6-31, with Netherlands defending their title.