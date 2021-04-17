Daniel Farke has led Norwich to the Premier League for the second time during his time in charge. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

Norwich City clinched promotion back to the Premier League with five games to spare on Saturday after rivals Brentford and Swansea City failed to win their Championship matches, guaranteeing Daniel Farke's league leaders one of the automatic promotion places.

Norwich sealed their immediate return to the top flight after finishing last in the top-flight in the 2019-20 campaign.

The Canaries have enjoyed an outstanding season and sit at the top of the table with 90 points from 41 matches.

Only second-placed Watford, eight points behind, can now deny Farke's side the second-tier title.

Unbeaten in 13 matches, Norwich could take another step towards the league title when they face Bournemouth later on Saturday.