Derrick Otim moved to the U.S. to study. Photo by Nigel French - PA Images via Getty Images

Former Nottingham Forest footballer Derrick Otim has drowned in the U.S. aged 24.

Otim had trained with Forest's academy before moving to the U.S. to study at Xavier University.

Pickens County coroner Kandy Kelley told local media outlets in South Carolina that Otim was visiting friends at the Cliffs when he drowned in Lake Keowee just off of a boat ramp.

Kelley confirmed that Otim was a recent graduate of Xavier University.

"The thoughts of everyone at the club go out to his friends and family at this tragic time," Nottingham Forest said in a statement on Twitter.

Former teammate Matty Cash also posted a tribute to Otim on Twitter.

"RIP del, can't believe I'm writing this, Such a top lad who always brought a smile to everyone's face when around him," he said.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating the death.