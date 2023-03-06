Players and clubs from the National Women's Soccer League are set to be in an EA Sports FIFA game for the first time. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

National Women's Soccer League players and clubs will be added to an EA Sports FIFA game for the first time ahead of the start of the new season, EA announced Monday.

The NWSL will join the Women's Super League and Division 1 Feminine, as well as women's national teams, in FIFA 23 on March 15 after EA announced new partnerships with the league, as the women's game continues to surge in popularity.

NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman said the league being added to the game is a "monumental milestone for the league," adding that it continues "pushing boundaries for the women's game."

"The NWSL's integration into EA SPORTS FIFA 23 is a monumental milestone for the league, the players and millions of football fans around the world as we continue pushing boundaries for the women's game," Berman said in a statement.

"The athletes that call the NWSL home are some of the best in the world and we're excited for the opportunity to further showcase their talent through this unique gaming experience. We can't wait for fans to begin playing and we look forward to continuing this celebration of the players and the league when we kick off our 11th season on March 25."

All 12 NWSL teams will be available in the game's kick-off, tournament, head-to-head seasons, co-op seasons and online friendlies modes. Four NWSL stadiums as well as authentic kits, star heads, trophies and celebrations will also be integrated into the game.

Andrea Hopelain, EA Sports' SVP of brand, said the league's integration is another step as the organization continues to strive for change in women's football.

"We're passionate about EA SPORTS continuing to be a changemaker for women's football, and our partnership with both the NWSL and the NWSLPA is another step we're taking as an organization to advance the sport," Hopelain said. "We're committed to being champions for the future of football and bringing unrivaled authenticity to millions of football fans across the globe."

The NWSL season kicks off with the North Carolina Courage facing the Kansas City Current.