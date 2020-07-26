Tesho Akindele scores the lone goal in Orlando City's 1-0 win over Montreal Impact. Watch MLS on ESPN+. (1:55)

Orlando City SC striker Dom Dwyer will miss the remainder of the team's participation in the MLS is Back Tournament after he exited the bubble to obtain an MRI on his left knee.

- Play Soccer Playoff Pick 'Em through the MLS knockout rounds

- Stream MLS is Back on ESPN networks, App | FC Daily on ESPN+

- Schedule, TV info: What you need to know

Per Orlando City, Dwyer has ventured home and will not return in time with respect to the injury and quarantine.

Dwyer, who has missed the team's last two matches, last participated in Orlando City's 3-1 win over New York City FC on July 14.

The 29-year-old has notched an assist in two matches this season for Orlando City (2-1-2, 8 points), who posted a 1-0 win over the Montreal Impact on Saturday. The Lions will play against the winner of Monday's match between the Seattle Sounders and Los Angeles FC in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Dwyer has recorded 81 goals and 18 assists in 195 career matches with Sporting Kansas City and Orlando City.