Orlando City SC has turned down an offer from an unnamed English team to acquire forward Daryl Dike, a source has confirmed to ESPN, and added that the MLS side is still fielding queries over the striker's services.

The BBC reported that one team from the Premier League's "Big Six" of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur, had made a bid of $10 million for Dike -- currently on loan at English Championship side Barnsley -- that was turned down.

The source added that Orlando continues to receive offers and requests for information for the forward, who made his U.S. debut on Jan. 31 in the 7-0 win against Trinidad & Tobago.

Dike has been a hit since joining Barnsley, scoring three goals in his last five games, with Barnsley going 7-0-1 since he arrived. The source indicated that Orlando is holding out for a bigger offer, noting that Barnsley has an option to purchase 80 percent of Dike's rights for $20m.

Orlando manager Oscar Pareja said earlier this month that he expects Dike to suit up for the Lions when his loan ends.

"Daryl's spot is here in Orlando," Pareja told the Orlando Sentinel earlier this month. "I think he has done great in his career so far and we're waiting on Daryl to compete with us this year."

Dike scored eight goals and added four assists in 19 league and playoff appearances last season for Orlando, in what was an abbreviated campaign due to the coronavirus pandemic.