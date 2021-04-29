Orlando City SC forward Daryl Dike will remain on loan with Barnsley from through the remainder of the English Championship side's season, including the playoffs that will determine if it is promoted to the Premier League.

- Carlisle: Dike took U.S. soccer's long way to Europe

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- ESPN+ viewer's guide: Bundesliga, Serie A, MLS, FA Cup and more

The original loan deal was set to last through May 31, but it gave Orlando the option of recalling Dike after May 3. But the United States men's international forward has been a revelation with Barnsley since arriving on loan in February, scoring nine goals in 18 league and cup appearances. In that time the Tykes vaulted from 12th place into sixth, good enough to qualify for a playoffs spot to determine promotion to England's top flight.

That made keeping Dike around a priority for Barnsley, and the two sides were able to agree on a fee -- the details of which weren't disclosed -- that will keep the player in England for the remainder of the campaign.

play 2:09 Daryl Dike explains how his move to Barnsley came about Barnsley & USMNT forward Daryl Dike talks to ESPN FC's Jeff Carlisle about his transition to playing for Barnsley.

The top two Championship finishers -- Norwich City and Watford -- are automatically promoted, while the finishers in third through sixth place take part in a playoff at Wembley Stadium to determine the third and final promoted club. Bournemouth, Brentford and Swansea City are the other teams that will battle with Barnsley to determine the third and final team to go up.

Dike's performances with the Tykes have created intense interest in the forward from English clubs, with one team offering Orlando $10 million. That has left the impression that his days with the Lions are coming to an end, but with recent signing Alexandre Pato suffering a knee injury, it's not clear if or when Orlando will part with Dike.

The primary MLS transfer window closes on June 1, but the secondary window opens on July 7.

Dike is in his second season with Orlando after having scored eight goals along with four assists during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. At international level Dike has made two appearances for the USMNT.