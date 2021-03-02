The USWNT wins its second-straight game in the SheBelieves Cup thanks to goals from Christen Press and Megan Rapinoe. (1:22)

Marta Vieira da Silva has been given her own day, with Feb. 19, her birthday, officially declared Women's Football Day in Rio de Janeiro in her honour.

Rio's legislative assembly passed a law to institute a date on the calendar for Women's Football.

"Brazil's women's football is one of the most victorious in the world and what better date to commemorate it than on the birthday of our best player, Marta," said legislator Nurse Rejane, who introduced the law.

"We have to encourage this huge range of girls and teenagers that practice the sport and aspire to have the opportunity to become professionals, understanding that there are challenges, yes, but a woman's place is where she wants it to be! And striker Marta is undoubtedly a great inspiration for all."

Six-time FIFA World Player and Brazil's No. 10, Marta is on the books of Orlando Pride.

Marta, 35, holds the record for most goals scored (17) at FIFA Women's World Cup tournaments.

A UN Women Ambassador, Marta has been an advocate for equality.

The law has been passed at the time when the Women's Carioca championship is being played.