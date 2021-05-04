PSG midfielder Angel Di Maria was sent off in the team's loss to Manchester City. Getty

CBS color commentator Jim Beglin has apologised after using the term "Latino temperament" in Tuesday's Champions League semifinals match between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.

Beglin made the remark as cameras showed PSG's Angel Di Maria walking off the pitch after receiving a red card for kicking Man City defender Fernandinho.

"It's that Latino temperament," Beglin said, as Di Maria, an Argentina international midfielder, walked off the field.

Moments later, Beglin apologized for using the term.

"When Di Maria was sent off, I described it by using the word Latino. For anybody that's taken offense, I do apologize -- sincerely apologize."

Beglin tweeted a longer statement after the match, saying:

"I apologise for my culturally insensitive remarks during the Champions League tie between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain. I wrongly used a racial stereotype. This was inappropriate and unacceptable. Words have a strong impact and I fully understand the severity of what I said when Angel Di Maria was sent off. I will learn from this and be better moving forward."

CBS has not commented regarding Beglin's remarks.

Man City won the second-leg match 2-0 to advance on aggregate 4-1 into the Champions League final match on May 29 in Istanbul, where they'll face either Real Madrid or Chelsea.