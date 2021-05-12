Julien Laurens shares his thoughts on Kylian Mbappe's future in Paris given Neymar's contract extension. (1:24)

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar said he would like to play with Cristiano Ronaldo in the future.

Neymar recently extended his stay with the Parisians to 2025 but Ronaldo's future at Juventus looks less certain with Andrea Pirlo's side facing a battle to finish in the Serie A top four and reach the Champions League.

Having been with Barcelona for four seasons and then PSG since 2017, Neymar has played alongside some of the game's best players.

"I want to play with Cristiano Ronaldo," the Brazil international told GQ. "I have already played with great players, like [Lionel] Messi and [Kylian] Mbappe, but I haven't played with Cristiano Ronaldo yet."

Neymar also said that, as a child, he did not have a favourite team in Europe, but followed the game through his admiration for some of the players.

"There's no team in Europe I liked the most, but I always watched the games for the stars," he added. "When I was a kid, I loved watching football to see [Zinedine] Zidane, [Frank] Lampard, [Wayne] Rooney and [David] Beckham.

"These are the types of players I like."

The 29-year-old said that his scoring against the United States on his Brazil debut remains his greatest moment with the national side.

"Every game is special," he replied when asked if he had a favourite match. "I have so many important games and important titles.

"But the game against Atalanta last season was so good; I was so happy -- it was an emotional game. For the Brazilian [World Cup] selection, at the beginning, the first game against United States was very important for me because I scored.

"At Santos FC, winning the Copa Libertadores. And at Barcelona, when we won the Champions League. So every team has an important moment for me."