Neymar will likely not play for Paris Saint-Germain in next week's French Cup final against AS Monaco due to a booking in Wednesday's semifinal.

The Brazilian star fumed online after being suspended, describing the situation as "a mess."

"I would like to understand the reasoning of the guy who takes care of bookings in France! That deserves an applause. What a mess," Neymar posted in an Instagram story.

Neymar was shown a yellow card not long after coming on as a late substitute in the semifinals in Montpellier, triggering a one-game ban that stems back to a sending off in a Ligue 1 match against Lille last month.

PSG could still appeal the ban, which, if successful, could still see him play against Monaco in the final at the Stade de France, which will be played behind closed doors.

Neymar scored in a shootout as PSG beat Montpellier 6-5 on penalties on Wednesday following a 2-2 draw in regular time.

The former Barcelona superstar, who last week signed a contract extension to keep him in Paris until 2025, scored the only goal when PSG beat Saint-Etienne in last season's final.

PSG are also without the injured Marco Verratti and suspended Presnel Kimpembe for the final.

Mauricio Pochettino's side host Reims in Ligue 1 on Sunday and need a win with first-place Lille looking to end PSG's dominance of France's top flight.