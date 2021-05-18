Angel Di Maria and Marquinhos had their house robbed during a PSG match. John Berry/Getty Images

Four suspects have been arrested as part of an investigation into robberies at the homes of Paris Saint-Germain players Marquinhos and Angel Di Maria, a police source said on Tuesday.

The source, who declined to be named because they are not at liberty to discuss the matter publicly, told Reuters that four men, aged between 18 and 29, had been arrested on Tuesday morning and that their homes were being searched by the police.

The homes of the players were robbed during their club's home game against Nantes in March. Marquinhos' father was held hostage during the events while Di Maria's family was present although they were not confronted by the intruders.

Media reports said the burglars managed to steal a safe from Di Maria's home containing jewels and watches worth at least €500,000 ($610,400).