While Paris Saint-Germain sweat over Kylian Mbappe's future at the club, his younger brother Ethan has signed a three-year youth contract until 2024, the Ligue 1 side said on Friday.

Ethan, 15, has played for PSG's youth sides in the past and joins Senny Mayulu in signing for the next three seasons.

"Born in 2006, these promising youngsters had until now been playing in the Paris St Germain youth set-up. They are now tied to the club from the capital for three seasons," PSG said in a statement.

Kylian Mbappe stands with brother Ethan and father Wilfried. FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Kylian is currently on international duty with France at Euro 2020 and has one year left on his contract amid links that Real Madrid are pursuing him.

French President Emmanuel Macron has also urged the 22-year-old World Cup winner to stay with PSG and continue playing in Ligue 1.