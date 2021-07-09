FIFA 22 cover star Mbappe emulates Ronaldo by going back-to-back as face of the game

FIFA 22, the latest release of EA Sports' international soccer series, has its cover star and no, it's not Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo or even Erling Haaland. Instead, Kylian Mbappe, star of Paris Saint-Germain and the French National Team, makes his second appearance as the cover athlete, having last graced the front of the box for FIFA 21.

Going back-to-back on the cover makes Mbappe the first player since Ronaldo (FIFA 18, FIFA 19) to do it, and it's fair to say the young World Cup winner has earned the right to follow in CR7's footsteps.

Last season for Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappe appeared in 31 games and scored 27 goals as PSG finished second in Ligue 1. In UEFA Euro 2020, Mbappe failed to score in the tournament as France were eliminated in the Round of 16.

"Being on back-to-back FIFA covers is amazing," said Kylian Mbappé. "I have a very special relationship with the game and look forward to enjoying FIFA 22 alongside all of you."

More information about the game is expected to drop on July 11 with the first official trailer for the game, which will release worldwide in late-September/early-October 2021 for all major consoles and platforms (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, as well as PC/Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One).