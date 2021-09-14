Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino has said holders Chelsea are the "team to beat" in the Champions League this season.

Thomas Tuchel's side start their Champions League Group H campaign at home to Zenit St Petersburg on Tuesday, while PSG face a trip to Club Brugge in Group A on Wednesday.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

- Group-stage preview: Inter Milan and Barcelona in trouble?

- Why PSG, PL clubs are set to dominate Champions League

PSG are tipped as one of the favourites to win the competition after the arrival of Lionel Messi but Pochettino said Chelsea's spending makes them the most dangerous team.

"It's possible that Chelsea and ourselves are the two teams to beat on paper, looking at our squads, but Chelsea are the holders so they're the team to beat especially after strengthening their squad," Pochettino told a news conference on Tuesday.

"We're not a team yet. We are a club that has recruited many players this summer. There are some big names but we have to turn into a team. We know that we'll be judged at the end of the season on our results. The pressure is there for all the clubs and we know that for a number of years, the Champions League is PSG's main objective."

Mauricio Pochettino has said Chelsea are the Champions League favourites this season. Photo by Bernd Thissen/picture alliance via Getty Images

Chelsea re-signed Romelu Lukaku for a club record fee of £97.5 million and Saul Niguez on loan from Atletico Madrid, while PSG signed Messi, Georginio Wijnaldum, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos on free transfers.

The Ligue 1 giants also signed Achraf Hakimi this summer and also rebuffed interest from Real Madrid for striker Kylian Mbappe.

Pochettino also added that it is "possible" that Messi, Neymar and Mbappe could start together for the first time on Wednesday.

PSG captain Marquinhos also said that if three forwards do play, the team need to perform as a defensive unit.

"If the three of them are up front, they're experienced players, they know we have to be compact and defend together, and we know the defence has to play high to put them in the best conditions," he said.

"If there's anything to be said I'll certainly say it."

Information from Reuters was added to this report.