Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has said that the "beautiful game is over" after Lyon player Lucas Paqueta was shown a yellow card for attempting a rainbow flick during a Ligue 1 match on Wednesday.

Paqueta scored in Lyon's 3-1 victory over Troyes but in the stoppage time, the midfielder attempted to flick the ball over Giulian Biancone who reacted angrily to the piece of skill.

Referee Stephanie Frappart booked Paqueta following the trick but Neymar was disappointed and criticised the decision on Instagram.

"This episode is very, very sad, receiving a yellow card for a dribble," he wrote on social media. "The technical gesture is a solution, no matter where it takes place and no matter what minute it is performed.

"The same thing happened to me last season. This year, it's happened to Paqueta. Honestly, I don't understand the reasons. The famous 'Joga Bonito' [beautiful game] is over. Enjoy while it lasts."

Neymar reacted angrily when he was booked by referee Jerome Brisard for performing the same skill in PSG's 5-0 win against Montpellier last February.

The Brazil international confronted the officials in the tunnel at half-time and following the match, he wrote on his Instagram: "I just play football."

Neymar helped PSG continue their winning start to the league campaign with a 2-1 win at Metz on Wednesday thanks to a double from new signing Achraf Hakimi.