Steve Nicol believes the front-runners to win the Ballon d'Or are Lionel Messi, Jorginho and Robert Lewandowski. (1:02)

Lionel Messi is bidding for a record-extending seventh men's Ballon d'Or title and will have to beat competition from Cristiano Ronaldo after the pair were named among the 30 nominees for the 2021 award.

Sam Mewis is the only United States women's national team player to be nominated for the Ballon d'Or Feminin, while Canada's Olympic gold medal winning team have three players (Jessie Fleming, Ashley Lawrence and Christine Sinclair) on the 20 person shortlist.

Messi's tally of six awards is more than any other player with only Ronaldo (five) having won more than three.

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Earlier this year, Messi won his first international honour as he led Argentina to a Copa America triumph in Brazil.

Among Messi's biggest rivals is Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski, who broke Gerd Muller's all-time single-season Bundesliga goal scoring record with 41 goals in the 2020-21 campaign.

The 2021 European Golden Shoe winner was the leading candidate for the Ballon d'Or in 2020 when he spearheaded Bayern's Treble success, but the award was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is another contender as he played a key role in his side's Champions League triumph as well as Italy's victory at Euro 2020.

Champions League finalists Chelsea and Barcelona lead the nominations for the women's award with five each. Barcelona, who won the Treble last season, are represented by Alexia Putellas, Sandra Panos, Lieke Martens, Irene Paredes and Jennifer Hermoso.

Magdalena Eriksson, Sam Kerr, Pernille Harder, Fleming and Fran Kirby are nominated for 2020-21 Women's Super League winners Chelsea.

England leads the way in nominations for the Kopa Trophy, which celebrates the best men's players who are under 21, with Bukayo Saka, Mason Greenwood and Jude Bellingham nominated.

USMNT and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Gio Reyna was also nominated along with Spain's Pedri

The Ballon d'Or is a yearly awarded, presided over by France Football. The men's award was first handed out in 1956 to England's Stanley Matthews, while the Ballon d'Or Feminin started in 2018 with Lyon's Ada Hegerberg the inaugural winner.

It runs parallel with FIFA's The Best award, which started in 2016, carrying on from the FIFA World Player of the Year which stopped in 2009 as the honours merged for six years to create the FIFA Ballon d'Or.

Since 2008, one of Messi and Ronaldo have won the men's award in every season apart from 2018, when it was awarded to Luka Modric. Last year was the first one since its inception where there was no winner.

Ballon d'Or

Riyad Mahrez

Ngolo Kante

Erling Haaland

Leonardo Bonucci

Mason Mount

Harry Kane

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Karim Benzema

Raheem Sterling

Nicolo Barella

Lionel Messi

Bruno Fernandes

Pedri

Luka Modric

Giorgio Chiellini

Kevin De Bruyne

Neymar

Ruben Dias

Lautaro Martinez

Simon Kjaer

Robert Lewandowski

Jorginho

Mohamed Salah

Cesar Azpilicueta

Romelu Lukaku

Cristiano Ronaldo

Gerard Moreno

Phil Foden

Kylian Mbappe

Luis Suarez

Ballon d'Or Feminin

Alexia Putellas

Magdalena Eriksson

Marie-Antoinette Katoto

Sam Kerr

Stina Blackstenius

Wendie Renard

Samantha Mewis

Pernille Harder

Vivianne Miedema

Sandra Panos

Lieke Martens

Jessie Fleming

Irene Paredes

Ashley Lawrence

Christine Sinclair

Ellen White

Christiane Endler

Jennifer Hermoso

Fran Kirby

Kadidiatou Diani

Kopa Trophy

Mason Greenwood,

Bukayo Saka

Pedri

Jeremy Doku

Ryan Gravenberch

Jamal Musiala

Florian Wirtz

Jude Bellingham

Giovanni Reyna

Nuno Mendes

Yachine Trophy

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Ederson

Kasper Schmeichel

Edouard Mendy

Thibaut Courtois