          Ballon d'Or: Lionel Messi vying for seventh award; Cristiano Ronaldo among nominees

          Who deserves to win the Ballon d'Or? (1:02)

          Steve Nicol believes the front-runners to win the Ballon d'Or are Lionel Messi, Jorginho and Robert Lewandowski. (1:02)

          11:51 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Lionel Messi is bidding for a record-extending seventh men's Ballon d'Or title and will have to beat competition from Cristiano Ronaldo after the pair were named among the 30 nominees for the 2021 award.

          Sam Mewis is the only United States women's national team player to be nominated for the Ballon d'Or Feminin, while Canada's Olympic gold medal winning team have three players (Jessie Fleming, Ashley Lawrence and Christine Sinclair) on the 20 person shortlist.

          Messi's tally of six awards is more than any other player with only Ronaldo (five) having won more than three.

          Earlier this year, Messi won his first international honour as he led Argentina to a Copa America triumph in Brazil.

          Among Messi's biggest rivals is Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski, who broke Gerd Muller's all-time single-season Bundesliga goal scoring record with 41 goals in the 2020-21 campaign.

          The 2021 European Golden Shoe winner was the leading candidate for the Ballon d'Or in 2020 when he spearheaded Bayern's Treble success, but the award was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

          Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is another contender as he played a key role in his side's Champions League triumph as well as Italy's victory at Euro 2020.

          Champions League finalists Chelsea and Barcelona lead the nominations for the women's award with five each. Barcelona, who won the Treble last season, are represented by Alexia Putellas, Sandra Panos, Lieke Martens, Irene Paredes and Jennifer Hermoso.

          Magdalena Eriksson, Sam Kerr, Pernille Harder, Fleming and Fran Kirby are nominated for 2020-21 Women's Super League winners Chelsea.

          England leads the way in nominations for the Kopa Trophy, which celebrates the best men's players who are under 21, with Bukayo Saka, Mason Greenwood and Jude Bellingham nominated.

          USMNT and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Gio Reyna was also nominated along with Spain's Pedri

          The Ballon d'Or is a yearly awarded, presided over by France Football. The men's award was first handed out in 1956 to England's Stanley Matthews, while the Ballon d'Or Feminin started in 2018 with Lyon's Ada Hegerberg the inaugural winner.

          It runs parallel with FIFA's The Best award, which started in 2016, carrying on from the FIFA World Player of the Year which stopped in 2009 as the honours merged for six years to create the FIFA Ballon d'Or.

          Since 2008, one of Messi and Ronaldo have won the men's award in every season apart from 2018, when it was awarded to Luka Modric. Last year was the first one since its inception where there was no winner.

          Ballon d'Or

          Riyad Mahrez

          Ngolo Kante

          Erling Haaland

          Leonardo Bonucci

          Mason Mount

          Harry Kane

          Gianluigi Donnarumma

          Karim Benzema

          Raheem Sterling

          Nicolo Barella

          Lionel Messi

          Bruno Fernandes

          Pedri

          Luka Modric

          Giorgio Chiellini

          Kevin De Bruyne

          Neymar

          Ruben Dias

          Lautaro Martinez

          Simon Kjaer

          Robert Lewandowski

          Jorginho

          Mohamed Salah

          Cesar Azpilicueta

          Romelu Lukaku

          Cristiano Ronaldo

          Gerard Moreno

          Phil Foden

          Kylian Mbappe

          Luis Suarez

          Ballon d'Or Feminin

          Alexia Putellas

          Magdalena Eriksson

          Marie-Antoinette Katoto

          Sam Kerr

          Stina Blackstenius

          Wendie Renard

          Samantha Mewis

          Pernille Harder

          Vivianne Miedema

          Sandra Panos

          Lieke Martens

          Jessie Fleming

          Irene Paredes

          Ashley Lawrence

          Christine Sinclair

          Ellen White

          Christiane Endler

          Jennifer Hermoso

          Fran Kirby

          Kadidiatou Diani

          Kopa Trophy

          Mason Greenwood,

          Bukayo Saka

          Pedri

          Jeremy Doku

          Ryan Gravenberch

          Jamal Musiala

          Florian Wirtz

          Jude Bellingham

          Giovanni Reyna

          Nuno Mendes

          Yachine Trophy

          Gianluigi Donnarumma

          Ederson

          Kasper Schmeichel

          Edouard Mendy

          Thibaut Courtois