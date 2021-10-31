Julien Laurens explains all about Kylian Mbappe's future after the forward confirmed he asked to leave PSG in July. (1:38)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has said Kylian Mbappe needs to improve his game and "taste blood and walk on fire" to become best player in the world.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker has contributed six goals and eight assists in all competitions this season and scored the winning goal for France in the UEFA Nations League final.

The 22-year-old has also been nominated for the men's 2021 Ballon d'Or award but Ibrahimovic said Mbappe needs to do more.

"I love Mbappe but he isn't doing enough," Ibrahimovic told Telefoot. "He can become very strong if he hurts himself. He needs to taste blood and walk on fire.

"Surround yourself with people who tell you you're not good enough and you will become the best."

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has urged Kylian Mbappe to do more to become the best player in the world. Nicolo Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

Earlier this month, Mbappe opened up about his desire to leave PSG in the summer while confirming having a dispute with club teammate Neymar saying he called him a "tramp."

Ibrahimovic also said he has played a part in helping PSG attract some of the world's best players after enjoying a successful spell at the club from 2012-2016.

"When PSG were bought out, I was one of the first to be signed," he added. "And I'm very proud. Without me, PSG wouldn't have become what it is now.

"Some people think I came for the money, the city, the life. No -- I came, and everything changed."

The Sweden international added that he's looking forward to seeing Lionel Messi's progress at the club after he joined on a free transfer from Barcelona.

Messi has endured a tough start to life in France due to injury problems and limped off at half-time during PSG's comeback win against champions Lille on Friday.

"It's a good challenge for Messi," he added. "He will try something new after a long period at Barcelona and he's going to a very ambitious club that wants to win and is rising."