Julien Laurens explains his reservations about how Mauricio Pochettino would do at Manchester United. (1:53)

Paris Saint-Germain have made contact with Zinedine Zidane in case of a potential departure of manager Mauricio Pochettino, sources have told ESPN.

The former Real Madrid manager is the No. 1 candidate for the club's owners if they lose Pochettino to Manchester United.

- Ogden: Can Man United do what it takes to land Pochettino?

- ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more

Zidane, 49, is available after leaving the Bernabeu last summer following his second tenure with Real Madrid -- winning 190 of his 301 matches in charge and lifting three Champions Leagues and two LaLiga trophies. The France World Cup winner is keen on the PSG job if it becomes available, sources said.

Sources told ESPN's Mark Ogden that Pochettino has yet to fully settle at PSG since joining them in January and the United job -- left vacant after the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last weekend -- is one that would make him consider a return to the Premier League.

As for Zidane, PSG believe that his pragmatic approach and his man management are perfectly suited to the star-studded Parisian side that includes the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Pochettino is still set to oversee PSG as they prepare for a huge game on Wednesday in the Champions League in England against Manchester City.

Sources added that the 49 year old Argentine has not told PSG's president or sporting director that he could potentially leave and that there has been no contact from Manchester United regarding a move.