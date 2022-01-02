Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed Lionel Messi has tested positive for COVID-19. Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi and three other players have tested positive for COVID-19, the French Ligue 1 club said on Sunday.

PSG said that the players are in isolation and subject to the appropriate health protocols.

"The four players that tested positive for COVID-19 are Leo Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala. They are currently in isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocol," a statement said.

PSG also confirmed that Neymar is around three weeks away from returning to training following injury. The Ligue 1 leaders play Vannes away from home in the Coupe de France on Monday.

France reported 219,126 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period on Saturday, the fourth day in a row that the country has recorded more than 200,000 cases.

The country has joined the United States, India, Brazil, Britain and Russia in having had more than 10 million cases. PSG are top of the Ligue 1 table on 46 points after 19 matches, 13 points above second-placed Nice.