Lionel Messi contracted COVID-19 during Ligue 1's winter break. Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Lionel Messi will miss Paris Saint-Germain's trip to Lyon in Ligue 1 on Sunday as he continues his recovery from COVID-19, the club said on Saturday.

The Argentina international is back in Paris from his home country after testing negative but has not been cleared to play.

- Notebook: The inside stories in football

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

"Lionel Messi will continue his post-COVID individual protocol in the coming days," PSG said in a statement.

Messi, 34, was one of several players to return positive results during the Ligue 1 break.

PSG said that Angel Di Maria, Julian Draxler, Danilo Pereira, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Layvin Kurzawa were still isolating after testing positive.

"It's always hard to pick the right team, COVID or no COVID," PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino told a news conference on Saturday.

His side lead the standings with 46 points from 19 games, 10 ahead of second-placed Marseille ahead of the club's 2,500th game.

However, PSG will not be able to count on the support of their fans, who have been banned from travelling to Lyon amid fears they might clash with the home supporters.

The banning order from the interior ministry said PSG's trips were "frequently a source of public disorder."