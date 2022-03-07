Julien Laurens doesn't think anyone is playing better than PSG's Kylian Mbappe right now. (1:14)

Kylian Mbappe is a major doubt for Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League round-of-16 second-leg clash with Real Madrid after suffering a foot injury in training on Monday, sources have told ESPN.

The forward sustained the injury in a 50-50 challenge in training and stayed on the floor. He was examined by the club's doctors who first feared a fracture. However, an MRI revealed no fracture, although the 23-year-old was still in pain.

Mbappe is in a race against time to prove his fitness for the clash with Madrid at the Bernabeu on Wednesday, in which PSG hold a one-goal advantage after Mbappe scored a stoppage-time winner in the first leg last month.

He has begun treatment on his foot to ease the pain, but manager Mauricio Pochettino and his staff now fear that he will not be available for the match.

Any absence from Mbappe would be a major blow for PSG, with the forward the side's top scorer with 19 goals in 31 games in all competitions this season.