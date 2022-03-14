Julien Laurens doesn't understand why some fans want 'the old' PSG back. (1:00)

Paris Saint-Germain players, sporting director Leonardo and president Nasser Al-Khelaifi were targeted by insulting graffiti at the club's training ground, the Parc des Princes and the club's offices in the early hours of Monday morning.

The incident comes a day after Lionel Messi and Neymar were booed and whistled by their own fans during the game against Bordeaux on Sunday as a protest for the Champions League defeat against Real Madrid last week.

Messages including "Leonardo get out," "Where is your pride in this project," "10 years of mediocrity," and "We are ashamed of you" were sprayed on the walls of the club's buildings in Saint-Germain, Paris and Boulogne

The CUP, the PSG supporters' group that unites the club's Ultras, told ESPN that none of their members were responsible for the graffiti.

The messages were quickly removed by the club and the training ground was empty as the players are off until Tuesday.

On Friday, the CUP released a statement voicing their anger and asking for the departure of Leonardo and Nasser Al-Khelaifi.