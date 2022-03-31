UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says he is "sick and tired" of talking about a possible European Super League. (0:38)

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi criticised the remaining members of the proposed European Super League (ESL) for promoting their idea during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In April 2021, 12 clubs -- including six Premier League clubs, three from LaLiga and three from Serie A -- announced the formation of a closed Super League, but the plan was quashed just a few days later following fierce protest from supporters of the English sides.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus still continue to push for the ESL, despite threats of expulsion from UEFA and their domestic competitions. And Al-Khelaifi has criticised the behaviour of the men behind the project.

"With the ESL or non ESL -- I hate to say Super League -- you are talking about three clubs," he told the BBC. "They know there is no chance.

"People are dying in Ukraine and have nowhere to sleep and we are fighting about Super League?

"The problem with ESL clubs is that they don't have stability. They don't have a long-term financial vision. They keep talking about their legal contract [with ESL].

"What they forget is football is a social contract, it's not a legal contract -- they're waving around a piece of paper."

Al-Khelaifi also mentioned a conversation he had with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, one of the ESL's founders who is still promoting the league.

"[Florentino Perez] spoke to me at the Champions League game and said, 'We have to get a point where we can speak to you.' I was really tough with him. I said I was happy to talk, but if he was going to do stuff behind my back, I am not interested."

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin also recently criticised reports of plans of a new ESL during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.