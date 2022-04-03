Kylian Mbappe curls one in from outside the box to give France a 1-0 lead against South Africa. (1:09)

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe insists that his future is still undecided, despite growing interest from LaLiga giants Real Madrid.

"I haven't decided about my future yet. I'm cool," the striker said after PSG's emphatic 5-1 win over Lorient on Sunday evening.

"I want to take my time because I don't want to get it wrong. I am thinking about it because there are new elements -- lots of things, new parameters.

"[There are] a lot of parameters to take in consideration. I'm trying to figure it out with my family so I take the right decision."

Mbappe did not confirm what the "new elements" were, but discussions with PSG over a new contract continue. The Ligue 1 leaders have offered him a huge deal with a massive signing on fee and leeway over his image rights. They have promised him an even more competitive team next season and could offer him the captain's armband as well.

To the question if he could stay in Paris, Mbappe responded: "Yes of course."

The 23-year-old also added that if he had made his decision, he would have announced it already.

Kylian Mbappe was in sparkling form as PSG dismantled Lorient 5-1 on Sunday. Aurelien Meunier - PSG

Mbappe's current deal in the French capital expires at the end of June and PSG are trying to get him to agree a short extension. Real Madrid are very optimistic that he will announce his decision to play at the Bernabeu next season but he hasn't agreed to join them yet.

Mbappe is in excellent form this season. Two goals and three assists against Lorient on Sunday took his tallies to 23 goals and 17 assists (40 goals involvements) in 35 games in all competitions.

"He is simply the best player in the world right now. He can do everything," said Christophe Pelissier, the Lorient manager, after the game.