Gab Marcotti debates what could be influencing Kylian Mbappe's decision regarding his future at PSG. (0:49)

Lionel Messi will miss Paris Saint-Germain's trip to Angers on Wednesday due to injury, a match which could see PSG wrap up the Ligue 1 title.

Messi has inflammation in his left Achilles, according to PSG. The 34-year-old, who signed for the French side from Barcelona in the offseason, has already missed a chunk of games this season due to injury and COVID-19, contributing eight goals in all competitions.

- ESPN+ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (U.S.)

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

PSG, who have a 15-point lead over Marseille at the top of the table, are on course for a record-equalling 10th league title. If PSG beat Angers and second-placed Marseille draw at home against Nantes, then Les Parisiens will equal Marseille and Saint-Etienne for most French top-flight titles.

Midfielder Marco Verratti and centre back Presnel Kimpembe will also miss PSG's match with injuries, with all three players set to be assessed again before PSG's game against Lens at the weekend.

"It will be an opportunity for the players who don't play much to get some game time and it will allow the youngsters to gain experience," said PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino.

"The sooner the better," added Pochettino on whether its best to wait to clinch the title at Parc des Princes. "Personally, it would be an immense joy to win this 10th title for Paris Saint-Germain. Motivation is always there because it is necessary to win."

The domestic title win would still leave behind a lacklustre campaign for Pochettino and PSG, who were ousted by Real Madrid from Champions League competition.

"During my time here, I have always said that one of the main targets is to win the Champions League, so when you don't do that, it is a big disappointment at the club," Pochettino said.

"That goes back in history as the club still hasn't won the Champions League.

"We want to achieve the target of winning Ligue 1. Once we have done that, it will be the right time to look ahead for what is best for the team and the club."

On whether he expects to be back next season at PSG, Pochettino said: "It is not about desire, it is about the contract."

Reuters contributed to this report.