Sergio Ramos has said he wants to prove to Paris Saint-Germain, after an injury-hit first season with the French champions, that he can live up to the expectations the club had of him when they signed him last summer.

Ramos, 36, has only made 10 appearances across all competitions since joining PSG on a two-year contract.

"I've spent few hours on the pitch this season in the PSG jersey," Ramos said in a video posted by PSG.

"I'm at the prime of my career and eager to show my new team, Paris Saint-Germain, how much football I have inside me. It [the goal celebration in the 3-0 win at Angers on April 20] was a reflection of the sacrifice I've had to make."

Ramos made his PSG debut on Nov. 28 after recovering from a calf injury that had kept him out of action for five months.

Amid growing speculation that his time in Paris could be cut short, PSG sporting director Leonardo said in March that while things haven't worked out the way he planned with Ramos, the experienced centre-back's career is not over.

Ramos has started in three of PSG's last four games, including the 1-1 draw at Lens at the weekend that earned the team the league title.

In addition to his struggles with injuries, Ramos said it took time to adapt to his new life in Paris after spending the previous 16 seasons at Real Madrid.

Paris Saint-Germain's Sergio Ramos has had an injury plagued season. Photo by Aurelien Meunier - PSG/PSG via Getty Images

A 2010 World Cup winner with Spain and two-time European champion (2008, 2012), Ramos revealed he had accepted a one-year contract extension with Madrid before they withdrew the offer last summer.

"At first it was hard to adapt," he said. "I had been with another club many years, where you had everything under control, the club, the house, the children's school.

"It was not so easy to get to a city as spectacular as Paris. It was difficult for us to find a home. With respect to the team, it was fast to adapt because I knew some players, like Keylor Navas.

"We had an extraordinary and unique rapport at Real Madrid and to have coincided here with him has made everything so much easier."

If Ramos had initially expected to remain in Madrid, he is not second-guessing his decision to join PSG.

"It is good to change, to value what you've experienced and what you know," he said. "You get a broader view."

He recently said that he would like to continue playing for another "four of five seasons at the highest level."