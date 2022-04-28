Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino said Thursday he is "100%" sure both he and Kylian Mbappe will remain with the club next season.

Speculation over Pochettino's future in the French capital has swirled since PSG were eliminated from the Champions League by Real Madrid in the Round of 16, despite holding a 2-0 aggregate lead at half-time of the second leg. After PSG clinched the Ligue 1 title last week, there were fresh reports in France that Pochettino's exit was imminent with Tottenham manager Antonio Conte suggested as a possible replacement.

- ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Mbappe, meanwhile, will be out of contract this summer and is being pursued intently by Real Madrid. However, sources told ESPN that positive talks between PSG president Nasser al Khelaifi and Mbappe's representatives took place in Doha last week with PSG confident they can persuade him to stay in Paris.

Asked on Thursday what his estimate was of the chances that both he and Mbappe would be at PSG next season, Pochettino responded confidently.

"One hundred per cent in both cases. Today," he said.

"That's just how I feel today, what I can see and what I can tell you," he added when asked whether he had talked to Mbappe about a new contract. "I can't say anything else because it is really what I feel and what I see. This is football, we never know what can happen. But I have to answer your question based on what I feel today and this is what I feel."

Pochettino was strongly linked to taking over as manager of Manchester United next season before the Premier League giants opted to appoint Ajax's Erik Ten Hag. Sources told ESPN that the decision came down to a choice between Ten Hag and Pochettino, with the Argentine's contract situation at PSG -- he is on a deal through the summer of 2023 -- playing a part in United ultimately opting for the Dutch coach.

"I have one year left on my contract so logically it is not a question of desire but a question of contract," Pochettino said of his PSG future after clinching the title on Saturday.