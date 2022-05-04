Lionel Messi and Neymar have been jeered in recent months by PSG fans. Aurelien Meunier - PSG/PSG via Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain pair Lionel Messi and Neymar have been left out of Ligue 1's end of season awards, despite helping the side to a record-equalling 10th league title.

On Wednesday, the French players' union (UNFP) announced its nominees for the its 2021-22 awards, with the pair missing out alongside head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine coach is facing an uncertain future at the Parc des Princes, sources told ESPN last week, with an expectation that he will leave this summer.

Forward Kylian Mbappe was nominated for the Player of the Year award alongside AS Monaco's Wissam Ben Yedder, Marseille's Dimitri Payet, Lyon's Lucas Paqueta and Stade Rennais' Martin Terrier.

PSG have lost just four times this seasons as they claimed the Ligue 1 title last month, the first of Pochettino's coaching career, but has been largely overshadowed by a Champions League round-of-16 exit to Real Madrid.

Messi has suffered a lacklustre maiden season in France, scoring four league goals in 23 games and registering 13 assists, while Neymar has scored 11 Ligue 1 goals.

The pair have been jeered by the club's fans in recent months, and Neymar took a swipe at supporters for walking out of the Parc des Princes as they drew 1-1 to Lens last month to clinch the title.

"It was surreal that part of the crowd left the stands," Neymar told ESPN Argentina. "They're going to get tired of whistling, because I have another three years left on my contract."