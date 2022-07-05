Is Christophe Galtier the best managerial option for PSG? (1:08)

Mauricio Pochettino has been sacked as Paris Saint-Germain manager, the club have announced with Christophe Galtier set to take over the position.

PSG have called a news conference for 1 p.m. BST (8 a.m. ET) on Tuesday where Galtier is expected to be formally presented.

"Paris Saint-Germain confirm that Mauricio Pochettino has ended his role at the club," PSG said in a statement. "The club would like to thank Mauricio Pochettino and his staff for their work and wish them the best for the future."

Sources told ESPN that PSG will pay a fee of around €10 million to Nice for Galtier and the 55-year-old will sign a two-year contract with an additional year option.

Galtier was the preferred candidate of new PSG sporting director Luis Campos, who replaced Leonardo. He led Lille to the 2021 league title ahead of PSG.

Zinedine Zidane was the preferred option for the Emir of Qatar, who owns PSG, but the former Real Madrid manager rejected approaches to take on the project.

There had been speculation over Pochettino's future at PSG since their elimination from the Champions League by Real Madrid in the round of 16, despite holding a 2-0 aggregate lead at half-time of the second leg.

Even PSG winning their 10th Ligue 1 title in May was marred by a protest from the club's Ultras, who left the game with 15 minutes remaining rather than celebrating with the team's players.

Pochettino was appointed PSG boss in January 2021, following his dismissal from Tottenham at the end of 2019.