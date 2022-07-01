Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti was robbed while on holiday in Spain. Photo by John Berry/Getty Images

Six individuals have been arrested in connection with the robbery at the villa rented by Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti in Ibiza, Spain.

The theft took place in the early hours of Monday morning.

Local police confirmed to ESPN that the burglars stole jewellery, money and other goods worth an estimated €3 million but did not reveal whether anyone was home when the robbery took place.

Spanish police opened an investigation and have now arrested four people in Malaga and two others in Denia, Alicante.

Four of the six detained are Albanian and all are reportedly members of an organised gang specialising in burglary.

Diario de Ibiza report that part of the loot has been recovered.

Verratti and his wife, Jessica Aidi, are on holiday in the Balearic Island and have rented the house owned by Brazil great and Real Valladolid president Ronaldo Nazario in Sant Josep, Ibiza.