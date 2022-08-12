Julien Laurens and Don Hutchison debate whether Real Madrid's Karim Benzema or Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski will have the better season this year. (2:07)

Lionel Messi has been left off the 30-man list of Ballon d'Or nominees for the first time since 2005 after the contenders were announced by France Football on Friday.

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema leads the nominees as he bids to win the first Ballon d'Or award of his career. Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland were also included in the list of this year's nominees.

There was no place, either, for Messi's Paris Saint-Germain teammate Neymar.

Three United States women's national team players feature among the 20 nominees for the Women's Ballon d'Or -- Catarina Macario, Alex Morgan and Trinity Rodman.

Last year's winner, Alexia Putellas, is one of five Barcelona players on the list despite suffering a serious knee injury on the eve of this summer's European Championships. There are also spots for three players who helped England to Euros glory, Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze and Beth Mead.

The big surprise, though, came in the men's nominees when Messi's run of 15 consecutive nominations, featuring seven wins, came to an end after a disappointing first season at PSG following his shock move from Barcelona last year. The 35-year-old scored just 11 goals in all competitions last season.

France international Benzema has enjoyed a sensational year after playing an influential role in helping Madrid win the LaLiga and Champions League double last season.

The 34-year-old finished the 2021-22 campaign as LaLiga top scorer with 27 goals while he scored in every Champions League knockout round, and just missed out on scoring in the final after seeing a goal disallowed.

He also picked up silverware on the international stage after helping France clinch the UEFA Nations League in October with a goal in the 2-1 victory over Spain.

The striker is the favourite to pick up the Ballon d'Or after the award decided to undergo radical changes this year.

Messi's 2021 selection over Lewandowski was a controversial pick in the eyes of the football world, and France Football later announced that the award period will fall in line with the main European season rather than entire calendar year.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has also been nominated for the award after a stellar campaign. The forward shared the Premier League Golden Boot with fellow Ballon d'Or nominee Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min and was named the Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Year. He also took the top honour from the Football Writers' Association.

The list of women's nominees also features five players who helped Lyon defeat Barcelona to win the Champions League last season. As well as Macario, there is recognition for Selma Bacha, Christiane Endler, Aga Hegerberg and Wendie Renard.

Germany leads the way with three nominees for the Kopa Trophy, which celebrates the best men's players under the age of 21. Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi, Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala and Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz all make the list, as does England duo Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka as well as Real Madrid's Champions League winner Eduardo Camavinga and Barcelona wonderkid Gavi.

Real Madrid's Champions League final hero Thibaut Courtois leads the nominees for the Yachine Trophy given to the best goalkeeper.

Ballon d'Or nominees

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Karim Benzema

Joao Cancelo

Casemiro

Thibaut Courtois

Cristiano Ronaldo

Kevin De Bruyne

Luis Diaz

Fabinho

Phil Foden

Erling Haaland

Sebastian Haller

Harry Kane

Joshua Kimmich

Rafael Leao

Robert Lewandowski

Riyad Mahrez

Mike Maignan

Sadio Mane

Kylian Mbappe

Luka Modric

Christopher Nkunku

Darwin Nunez

Antonio Rudiger

Mohamed Salah

Bernardo Silva

Son Heung-min

Virgil van Dijk

Vinicius Jr.

Dusan Vlahovic

Ballon d'Or Feminin nominees

Selma Bacha

Aitana Bonmati

Millie Bright

Lucy Bronze

Kadidiatou Diani

Christiane Endler

Ada Hegerberg

Marie-Antoinette Katoto

Sam Kerr

Catarina Macario

Beth Mead

Vivianne Miedema

Alex Morgan

Lena Oberdorf

Asisat Oshoala

Alexandra Popp

Alexia Putellas

Wendie Renard

Trinity Rodman

Fridolina Rolfo

Kopa Trophy nominees

Karim Adeyemi

Jude Bellingham

Eduardo Camavinga

Gavi

Ryan Gravenberch

Nuno Mendes

Jamal Musiala

Josko Gvardiol

Bukayo Saka

Florian Wirtz

Yachine Trophy nominees

Yassine Bounou

Alisson Becker

Thibaut Courtois

Ederson

Mika Maignan

Edouard Mendy

Manuel Neuer

Jan Oblak

Kevin Trapp

Hugo Lloris