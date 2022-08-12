        <
        >

          Ballon d'Or: Lionel Messi left off nominees list for first time since 2005 as Karim Benzema leads contenders

          play
          Will Benzema or Lewandowski have the better season this year? (2:07)

          3:15 PM ET
          ESPN

          Lionel Messi has been left off the 30-man list of Ballon d'Or nominees for the first time since 2005 after the contenders were announced by France Football on Friday.

          Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema leads the nominees as he bids to win the first Ballon d'Or award of his career. Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland were also included in the list of this year's nominees.

          There was no place, either, for Messi's Paris Saint-Germain teammate Neymar.

          Three United States women's national team players feature among the 20 nominees for the Women's Ballon d'Or -- Catarina Macario, Alex Morgan and Trinity Rodman.

          Last year's winner, Alexia Putellas, is one of five Barcelona players on the list despite suffering a serious knee injury on the eve of this summer's European Championships. There are also spots for three players who helped England to Euros glory, Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze and Beth Mead.

          The big surprise, though, came in the men's nominees when Messi's run of 15 consecutive nominations, featuring seven wins, came to an end after a disappointing first season at PSG following his shock move from Barcelona last year. The 35-year-old scored just 11 goals in all competitions last season.

          France international Benzema has enjoyed a sensational year after playing an influential role in helping Madrid win the LaLiga and Champions League double last season.

          The 34-year-old finished the 2021-22 campaign as LaLiga top scorer with 27 goals while he scored in every Champions League knockout round, and just missed out on scoring in the final after seeing a goal disallowed.

          He also picked up silverware on the international stage after helping France clinch the UEFA Nations League in October with a goal in the 2-1 victory over Spain.

          The striker is the favourite to pick up the Ballon d'Or after the award decided to undergo radical changes this year.

          Messi's 2021 selection over Lewandowski was a controversial pick in the eyes of the football world, and France Football later announced that the award period will fall in line with the main European season rather than entire calendar year.

          Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has also been nominated for the award after a stellar campaign. The forward shared the Premier League Golden Boot with fellow Ballon d'Or nominee Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min and was named the Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Year. He also took the top honour from the Football Writers' Association.

          The list of women's nominees also features five players who helped Lyon defeat Barcelona to win the Champions League last season. As well as Macario, there is recognition for Selma Bacha, Christiane Endler, Aga Hegerberg and Wendie Renard.

          Germany leads the way with three nominees for the Kopa Trophy, which celebrates the best men's players under the age of 21. Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi, Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala and Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz all make the list, as does England duo Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka as well as Real Madrid's Champions League winner Eduardo Camavinga and Barcelona wonderkid Gavi.

          Real Madrid's Champions League final hero Thibaut Courtois leads the nominees for the Yachine Trophy given to the best goalkeeper.

          Ballon d'Or nominees
          Trent Alexander-Arnold
          Karim Benzema
          Joao Cancelo
          Casemiro
          Thibaut Courtois
          Cristiano Ronaldo
          Kevin De Bruyne
          Luis Diaz
          Fabinho
          Phil Foden
          Erling Haaland
          Sebastian Haller
          Harry Kane
          Joshua Kimmich
          Rafael Leao
          Robert Lewandowski
          Riyad Mahrez
          Mike Maignan
          Sadio Mane
          Kylian Mbappe
          Luka Modric
          Christopher Nkunku
          Darwin Nunez
          Antonio Rudiger
          Mohamed Salah
          Bernardo Silva
          Son Heung-min
          Virgil van Dijk
          Vinicius Jr.
          Dusan Vlahovic

          Ballon d'Or Feminin nominees
          Selma Bacha
          Aitana Bonmati
          Millie Bright
          Lucy Bronze
          Kadidiatou Diani
          Christiane Endler
          Ada Hegerberg
          Marie-Antoinette Katoto
          Sam Kerr
          Catarina Macario
          Beth Mead
          Vivianne Miedema
          Alex Morgan
          Lena Oberdorf
          Asisat Oshoala
          Alexandra Popp
          Alexia Putellas
          Wendie Renard
          Trinity Rodman
          Fridolina Rolfo

          Kopa Trophy nominees
          Karim Adeyemi
          Jude Bellingham
          Eduardo Camavinga
          Gavi
          Ryan Gravenberch
          Nuno Mendes
          Jamal Musiala
          Josko Gvardiol
          Bukayo Saka
          Florian Wirtz

          Yachine Trophy nominees
          Yassine Bounou
          Alisson Becker
          Thibaut Courtois
          Ederson
          Mika Maignan
          Edouard Mendy
          Manuel Neuer
          Jan Oblak
          Kevin Trapp
          Hugo Lloris