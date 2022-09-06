Julien Laurens plays down the idea that PSG's star trio cannot be substituted. (1:31)

Kylian Mbappe has said French president Emmanuel Macron told him to stay at Paris Saint-Germain rather than move to Real Madrid this summer.

Mbappe, 23, was on the brink of joining Madrid on a free transfer before a last-minute change of heart in May saw him sign a new three-year deal at PSG.

The decision ended -- for the time being -- one of the most high-profile, long-running transfer sagas of recent years, with Mbappe having been Madrid's long-term top target.

"I never imagined I'm gonna talk with the president [Macron] about my future," Mbappe told the New York Times. "It's something crazy, really something crazy."

"He told me: 'I want you to stay," Mbappe said. "I don't want you to leave now. You are so important for the country... Of course when the president says that to you, that counts."

Kylian Mbappe pictured with Emmanuel Macron at the 2020 Champions League final. Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Mbappe has previously said that it was PSG's sporting project -- and not financial or other considerations -- which informed his decision.

"Everywhere I go I'm gonna get money," Mbappe told the New York Times. "I'm this type of player everywhere I go."

Mbappe has already scored seven goals in five Ligue 1 starts this season.

PSG host Juventus in their opening Champions League group game on Tuesday, as they continue their quest to win the competition for the first time.

They were eliminated by Madrid in the round of 16 last season, despite goals from Mbappe in both legs.

Mbappe did not rule out the possibility of moving to Madrid later in his career, saying he feels a special relationship with the club.

"You never know what's going to happen," he said. "You've never been there [at Madrid], but it seems like it's like your house, or something like this."