Frank Leboeuf praises the first half of PSG's win over Juventus, but didn't like the 2nd-half panic from them. (1:43)

'That team will never change!' Leboeuf baffled by PSG's second half (1:43)

Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier has denied claims of a rift between attacking duo Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

During PSG's 2-1 Champions League victory over Juventus on Tuesday, Neymar appeared to be furious with Mbappe when he opted to shoot rather than pass the ball to his teammate for a simple tap-in.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)

Speaking ahead of his side's Ligue 1 game against Brest on Saturday, Galtier said he hadn't noticed any negative reaction between the pair and added they had been enjoying training together.

"The relationship between Ney and Kylian is very good, and I'm not giving you the runaround," he told a news conference on Friday.

"They are together in the training exercises, they are often together in the warm-ups. Yes, there was that match situation. And I discussed it yesterday with Kylian, who I think, I think, has discussed it with Ney.

Christophe Galtier has denied a rift between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar for the second time this term. Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

When asked about the incident, Galtier added: "There are two seconds when you have to make a decision, and Kylian is concentrating on striking the ball.

"I am convinced that Kylian will make more decisive passes to Ney, as Ney is capable of making decisive passes to Kylian. But I haven't felt anything negative since the game in relation to this chance."

This is not the first time the PSG coach has played down suggestions of an issue between the two after his star forwards argued over the taking of a penalty at the start of the season.

Following a discussion between the two, Neymar took and scored the kick though Mbappe did not celebrate with his teammate. Following the game, Neymar 'liked' some tweets that criticised the choice of Mbappe as the No. 1 penalty taker.

PSG will be looking to continue their unbeaten start to the Ligue 1 campaign this weekend, before returning to Champions League action at Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday.

Information from Associated Press was included in this report.