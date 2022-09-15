Neymar argues with referee after receiving a yellow card for doing his trademark celebration. Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has hit out at a referee after he received a yellow card for his celebration in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Neymar scored late to complete PSG's 3-1 comeback win at Maccabi Haifa after goals from Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe had put the French side ahead on the night.

Following his strike, Neymar celebrated by putting his hands on his head and sticking out his tongue -- a celebration that has become his trademark this season and is a gesture directed at the player's detractors.

However, the forward was subsequently booked by German referee Daniel Siebert and later took to Twitter to complain about the decision.

"Total lack of respect for the athlete," he wrote after the game. "This kind of thing can't happen. I take the yellow for simply not having done anything and I continue to be harmed.

"And the referee? Not even to say he was wrong, he will! A lot of lack of respect."

Neymar continued the argument on his Instagram story and said: "Another victory, congratulations, but we move on, right?

"There it is, a celebration is a yellow card, another one for the list for NJ [Neymar]. It's only with me that these things happen to.

"Next time I will warn the referees that I am going to do it. Football keeps getting more annoying!"

It is not the first time that the 30-year-old has taken to social media to fume at officials when he claimed "beautiful game is over" after Lucas Paqueta was shown a yellow card for attempting a rainbow flick last season.

Neymar also reacted angrily when he was booked by referee Jerome Brisard for performing the same skill in PSG's 5-0 win against Montpellier in 2020.

The Brazil international has been in fine form for PSG this season, contributing 11 goals and seven assists in 10 matches.