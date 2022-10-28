Neymar has been cleared of all fraud and corruption charges. David Zorrakino/Europa Press via Getty Images

Spanish prosecutors on Friday dropped all fraud and corruption charges against Brazil forward Neymar and others accused over his transfer to Barcelona from Santos in 2013, the public prosecutor told a court.

Prosecutors wanted a two-year prison term for Neymar and the payment of a €10 million ($9.95m) fine.

A source close to the Neymar family told Reuters that their legal representatives, Baker Mckenzie, would claim costs against the private prosecution for what they consider recklessness, acting in poor faith and for abuse of process.

They also will reserve the right to claim for damages.