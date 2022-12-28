Shaka Hislop and Julien Laurens react to Neymar getting a red card and leaving the stadium. (2:22)

Neymar was sent off in Paris Saint-Germain's win over Strasbourg for a second-half dive in the penalty area Wednesday in his first match since the World Cup.

PSG went on to win the match 2-1 after a late penalty kick from Kylian Mbappe sealed the three points in the Ligue 1 leaders return to action.

The Brazil international picked up his first yellow card in the 61st minute for catching Strasbourg midfielder Adrien Thomasson in the face with his hand and then a second caution one minute later for diving.

The forward got right in the face of referee Clement Turpin to argue the call, to no avail.

It was Neymar's fifth red card since joining PSG for a world record fee of €222 million ($236 million) in 2017, and he will be suspended for Sunday's game at second-place Lens.

Neymar, who was in tears after Brazil lost to Croatia in the World Cup quarterfinals, set up PSG's opening goal at Parc des Princes for countryman Marquinhos early in the game.