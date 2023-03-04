Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his record-setting 201st goal for Paris Saint-Germain. FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe has reached another landmark in his already record-laden career, surpassing Edinson Cavani as Paris Saint-Germain's all-time top scorer with his 201st goal against Nantes in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The France forward scored PSG's fourth goal in stoppage time to secure a 4-2 win and the record.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Mbappe, 24, reached and surpassed Cavani's mark in far fewer games. While the Uruguayan took 301 games to net his 200 goals, Mbappe has needed just 247.

A Paris-native, Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco in 2017 for a world-record transfer fee for a teenager of €180 million.

His time at the Parc des Princes has not been without controversy. A protracted on-and-off transfer saga involving Real Madrid strained relations with fans before eventually signing a three-year contract extension last May.

Mbappe took home the World Cup Golden Boot in December after finishing as top scorer in Qatar with eight goals, including becoming just the second man in history to score a hat trick in a World Cup final.

While France lost that final to Argentina in a penalty shootout, Mbappe already has 12 total World Cup goals, just four behind record-holder Miroslav Klose of Germany, having led Les Bleus to the trophy in 2018.