Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier has taken responsibility for the confusion that ensued after Kylian Mbappe was named as captain for the team's Coupe de France match against Pay de Cassel on Monday.

In the absence of regular captain Marquinhos, Mbappe took the captain's armband for the first time in his career. Asked to clarify the situation following the game, Galtier said that Mbappe had been vice-captain since the start of the season.

Defender Presnel Kimpembe subsequently expressed his surprise at the development on social media. Kimpembe has captained PSG twice this season in the absence of Marquinhos, with Mbappe also in the lineup on both occasions.

Galtier has now clarified that Kimpembe and Mbappe are both vice-captains.

"It's a communication error on my part. Everyone was surprised to see Kylian captain in the Coupe de France," Galtier said at a news conference Friday.

"Kylian is one of the vice-captains of this group. We have a captain and four vice-captains who are Kimpembe, Marco [Verratti], Kylian and Sergio [Ramos].

"There is a criterion that I think is important, it's not only this criterion but also the seniority at the club. When Marquinhos is not there for some reason, choice, injury or suspension, there is another captain.

"During the match in Lens, there was no Kimpembe, there was no Marco. Marquinhos was on the bench, I decided that it was Kylian.

"I had a talk with Kimpembe to explain to him what I am explaining to you."

Kimpembe has been absent with an Achilles tendon injury since before the 2022 World Cup, though Galtier also said Friday that the centre-back would return to training with the rest of the team in a few days.

Mbappe scored five goals in a 7-0 win over Pay de Cassel to move within four goals of Edinson Cavani's all-time scoring record for PSG of 200 goals.

PSG, who have a three-point lead over Marseille at the top of the standings, will take on Stade de Reims in Ligue 1 on Sunday.