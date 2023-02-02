Julien Laurens explains why Hakim Ziyech was unable to complete a deadline day move from Chelsea to PSG. (1:45)

Kylian Mbappe is a doubt to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League this month after the Paris Saint-Germain striker came off injured against Montpellier on Wednesday.

Mbappe, who earlier missed a twice-taken penalty, picked up a knee and thigh injury after a tackle by Montpellier midfielder Leo Leroy and had to be substituted in the 21st minute of PSG's 3-1 win.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

His anguished face when he left the pitch and later the stadium showed the concern from the French World Cup winner.

The seriousness of Mbappe's injury is not yet known yet but there is a concern within the club and around the player, according to sources, even if PSG manager Christophe Galtier was staying positive after the game.

"Is it a bruise? Is it a contusion? We don't know yet," Galtier said. "It doesn't look very serious. We're not too worried."

Mbappe will undergo scans first thing on Thursday morning but the Champions League last 16 first leg against Bayern Munich is in less than two weeks and the fitness of the Parisian will be a constant question mark until then.

The 24-year-old could miss the earlier high-profile clashes against Marseille in the French Cup (Feb. 8) and Monaco in Ligue 1 (Feb. 11).

Sergio Ramos also came off early on Wednesday with a groin problem while Neymar is struggling with his ankle and didn't travel to Montpellier.