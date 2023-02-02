Kylian Mbappe is key to PSG's chances of Champions League progression. Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that Kylian Mbappe will be out for around three weeks because of the injury he suffered against Montpellier on Wednesday, making him a doubt for the Champions League round-of-16 first-leg game against Bayern Munich.

Mbappe picked up a knee and thigh injury after a tackle by Montpellier midfielder Leo Leroy and had to be substituted in the 21st minute of PSG's 3-1 win.

Scans on Thursday morning showed the extent of Mbappe's injury and also ruled him out of high-profile clashes against Marseille in the French Cup (Feb. 8) and Monaco in Ligue 1 (Feb. 11).

PSG face Bayern at the Parc des Princes on Feb. 14.

The Ligue 1 leaders also gave an update on the condition of Sergio Ramos, also injured in the same game. He is to undergo further tests after leaving the field with a groin injury.