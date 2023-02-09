Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi is an injury doubt to face Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie on Tuesday after suffering a hamstring strain, sources have told ESPN.

Messi completed the full 90 minutes in PSG's 2-1 Coupe de France defeat to Marseille on Wednesday, but he subsequently felt pain in his hamstring and a scan revealed a strain, sources said.

While the injury is not serious and PSG are hopeful he could feature against the German champions at the Parc des Princes, he is unlikely to be at 100%. He is definitely ruled out for Saturday's Ligue 1 match away at Monaco, sources added.

Messi has scored 15 goals this season for PSG, including three in six games since returning from leading Argentina to the World Cup title in Qatar.

PSG are already expected to be without top scorer Kylian Mbappe in the first leg against Bayern. The France forward suffered a knee and thigh injury against Montpellier last week with the club subsequently ruling him out for three weeks.

The Ligue 1 leaders are still trying to win their first Champions League title and will visit Bayern Munich for their tie's second leg on March 8.