Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe took part in training on Sunday, and is set to start on the bench in Tuesday's Champions League round-of-16 first leg against Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes, sources have told ESPN.

Sources added that Mbappe is likely to do the full training session with the squad on Monday. He participated in the collective session on Sunday although he did not stay with the squad the whole time.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Mbappe picked up a hamstring injury on Feb. 1 and PSG said he would be ruled out of action for three weeks.

PSG have been in poor form recently, losing 3-1 at Monaco in Ligue 1 on Saturday for their fourth defeat in their last 11 matches. Bayern have not suffered defeat since September.

"We need to do less talking, work hard, analyse things properly," PSG coach Christophe Galtier said.

"Of course our players have their pride, so do I. Yes, we're worried [about facing Bayern]. But we must keep a clear head."

Galtier on Saturday said he would take "zero risk" with Mbappe.

Information from Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report.