Neymar has confirmed that he was involved in an argument with PSG sporting director Luis Campos on Saturday but questioned how the information came to light in the media.

PSG suffered a disappointing 3-1 defeat at Monaco on Saturday and following the game, reports in France claimed Neymar vented his frustrations at his teammates and Campos in the dressing room.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday's Champions League round-of-16 first leg against Bayern Munich, Neymar said the dressing room confrontation is part of football.

"It happened, a little discussion, we weren't in agreement. It's part of football," he told a news conference on Monday. "Things happen every day. But I love them all.

"It's like with my girlfriend. Football isn't just love and friendship. There is respect, but there have to be disagreements and discussions sometimes are needed to help you improve.

"We are not used to losing, so of course when we lose matches, that can disturb us. But it's part of the process of getting better."

Neymar has revealed he had a confrontation with PSG sporting director Luis Campos on Saturday. Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

The Brazil international also said he was frustrated that rumours have continued to come out about him during his PSG career.

"Sometimes there are rumours that come out in the press, with malice intent," he added. "It goes around the world very quickly. A lot of people see it and sometimes it's lies, it's complicated.

"It's my sixth season at PSG and it's not easy. Since my arrival, it happens that rumours come out at key moments of the season. There are always rumours.

"Frankly, I don't know what to do about it. I'm not responsible for it. I'm at the club as a player. But it bothers the coach and my teammates, so we have to try to find out what's going on, because it's not not possible that everything that happens in our locker room ends up in the press.

"It's very sad because there are subjects that can stay between us. We must not make sure that it comes out of our dressing room, for families and friends.

"We fight together for the same goal. We have to walk together. When information comes out like this, we are angry but it is difficult to find out where the leak is coming from. I guarantee you that a lot of information is false, even if some of them are true. It's part of the lies."

PSG have already lost four times in all competitions since the turn of the year but manager Christophe Galtier is confident his team can find form in the Champions League.

"I know that my team will rise to the occasion," he told a news conference on Monday. "I don't think Bayern are the favourites. It's 50-50. It's a Champions League game.

"No one will be qualified after tomorrow's game. Bayern have been better lately and for some reasons it's not the case for us but I have a bigger squad at my disposal for tomorrow."

Information from Reuters was included in this report.