Nicol: PSG need to get rid of Neymar (2:09)

Sergio Ramos was seen shoving a photographer after Paris Saint-Germain's 1-0 defeat in their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe returned to PSG's squad from injury but were unable to turn their side's poor form. Christophe Galtier's side have now lost their last three matches and the defeat to Bayern has put their Champions League campaign in jeopardy.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

- Mbappe can't save PSG as Bayern neutralise Messi, Neymar in UCL

Video footage showed defender Ramos pushing the photographer who was close to him while some PSG players were saluting the crowd at the Parc des Princes after the final whistle.

Ramos loses the plot after PSG defeatpic.twitter.com/1Mu0RttvBz — AS USA (@English_AS) February 15, 2023

PSG and UEFA were not immediately available for comment.

The return leg takes place at the Allianz Arena in Munich on March 8.