Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser al Khelaifi and Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly met on Tuesday in Paris to discuss a potential transfer of Neymar, sources have confirmed to ESPN.

PSG wanted the Brazilian superstar to leave last summer, but could not find a club willing to take him on. The PSG No. 10, who turned 31 last week, is under contract in Paris until June 2027 and earns €30 million a year, but he is currently out of favour with the Ligue 1 leaders.

Boehly was offered the possibility to recruit Neymar last summer and sources said the American owner was tempted, but a move never materialized.

Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel also lobbied for the arrival of the Brazilian at Stamford Bridge in 2022 when he was still on the Blues' bench.

Sources said Al Khelaifi and Boehly met in a luxury hotel near the Arc de Triomphe for lunch and, in addition to a possible move for Neymar, the pair discussed the failed transfer of Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea to Paris at the end of the winter window and the latest developments on the formation of a possible European Super League.