Frank Leboeuf speaks about the fitness of Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi ahead of PSG's clash with Bayern Munich. (2:01)

Will Mbappe and Messi be fit to face Bayern Munich? (2:01)

Lionel Messi was named Best FIFA Men's Player at a ceremony in Paris on Monday, beating Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid's Karim Benzema.

Messi won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina in December -- the country's first in 36 years -- ending his wait for the only major honour to have eluded him in his career.

- Barcelona's Putellas wins Best FIFA Women's Player

"It's amazing. It was a tremendous year and it is an honour for me to be here tonight and win this award", said Messi, who sat next to Mbappe throughout the ceremony at Paris's Salle Pleyel.

Monday's award was Messi's second FIFA The Best title, his first coming in 2019. He has also won a record seven Ballon d'Or awards.

"I want to express my thanks to (coach Lionel) Scaloni and my team mates, without them I would not be here," Messi added.

"I achieved a dream I had been hoping for so long and finally I achieved it. It's a dream for any player, very few people can achieve that and I was lucky enough to do so."

Lionel Messi also beat Kylian Mbappe to the Golden Ball trophy awarded by FIFA for the World Cup's best player. EPA/YOAN VALAT

Messi scored seven goals at the World Cup in Qatar -- including a brace in the thrilling 3-3 final victory on penalties -- finishing one behind Golden Boot winner Mbappe.

Messi has scored 16 goals in 27 games in all competitions this season, as well as registering 14 assists, as he chases his second Ligue 1 title in two years at PSG.

Barcelona's Alexis Putellas won the Best FIFA Women's award for the second year running, while Argentina's Lionel Scaloni and Emiliano Martinez won the awards for top coach and goalkeeper, respectively.

Mary Earps was named female keeper of the year and England's Dutch coach Sarina Wiegman received the accolade for best coach.

Polish amputee Marcin Oleksy won the Puskas prize for best goal of the year for a spectacular acrobatic volley with Warta Poznan against Stal Rzeszow.

Information from Reuters was used in this story.