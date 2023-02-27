Presnel Kimpembe suffered a ruptured achilles in PSG's win against Marseille on Sunday. Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe will undergo surgery after rupturing his right achilles tendon in Sunday's 3-0 Ligue 1 win over Marseille, the French champions said.

PSG's latest blow adds to their injury problems with Neymar also set to miss their Champions League round of 16 match against Bayern Munich on March 8 after suffering ligament damage. Christophe Galtier's side trail 1-0 on aggregate ahead of their trip to the Allianz Arena.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Kimpembe, who missed the World Cup in Qatar due to a hamstring injury, was stretchered off early in the first half, two weeks after making his comeback from a three-month layoff.

In a medical update, PSG said: "Presnel Kimpembe has ruptured his right achilles tendon. He will undergo surgery to repair the tendon in the coming days."

Sunday's victory, in which Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi scored, extended PSG's lead to eight points. They host Nantes on Saturday.